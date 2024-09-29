Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression #12 forms in the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a new storm in the tropics.

Tropical Depression #12 has formed in the East Atlantic.

It’s much closer to Africa than the Caribbean right now, so it’s way out there.

T.D. #12 is forecast to become the next named storm, “Kirk”

The current forecast brings this storm up into the central Atlantic by mid to late week.

The long-term forecast is unclear, but early indications keep this out in the ocean.

We have a lot of time to track it and update the forecast, stay tuned.

