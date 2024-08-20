Traffic Alert: 2 overturned tractor trailers blocking all lanes on I-95 SB in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an accident with injuries on Interstate 95, just south of County Road 210 blocking all southbound lanes.

The crash, which occurred earlier today, involved two tractor trailers that have reportedly overturned, blocking all southbound lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene working to assess the situation and provide aid to those injured in the incident.

Due to the severity of the accident and the complete blockage of the southbound lanes, traffic is being diverted to CR-210. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. A medical helicopter can be spotted at the scene.

Details regarding the number of individuals injured and the cause of the crash are still emerging. Action News Jax is actively working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.

Drivers in the area should remain alert for emergency vehicles and follow all detour signs. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Major Accident- I-95 Southbound MM 327 (South of CR 210) Update 11:00: Patient has been extricated and is being flown... Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

