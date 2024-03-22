TRAFFIC ALERTS: On I-10 EB with a flipped Garbage Truck, Jackknifed Semi; On I-95 SB Semi Off Road

Two major crashes on I-10 Eastbound after the West I-295 Beltway are causing heavy delays for drivers.

The first crash is located at Lane Avenue and involves an overturned garbage truck blocking multiple Eastbound lanes.

The second crash is located at Edgewood Avenue, where the left lane is blocked by a jackknifed semi truck.

The best alternative route to avoid the traffic jam is to take West Beaver Street, also known as US-90 Eastbound into downtown Jacksonville.

Overturned Garbage Truck on I-10 EB at Lane Ave. Photo: FL511

On I-95 Southbound heading into downtown, a semi-truck is teetering off side of the bridge, with JFRD and emergency responders on the scene.

I-95 SB at Lem Turner, a semi teeters off road. Photo: FL511

©2024 Cox Media Group