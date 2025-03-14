Traffic changes begin for St. Johns County road improvement project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Starting on Friday, St. Johns County drivers are seeing slower drive times as part of a $40 million project meant to make traffic smoother in the western area of the county.

The county says traffic is being diverted over the next nine days along CR-210 between Greenbriar Road and Cimarrone Boulevard. Traffic moving west is being diverted onto a newly built roadway over the next few days while traffic moving east is expected to be diverted onto the same roadway starting next week.

Action News Jax found multiple neighborhood access points partially cut off, such as to the Shearwater community, because of the road work. People living nearby tell us it’s also recently impacting their morning drives dropping off their students at schools like Timberlin Creek Elementary.

“It’s really, really tough right now,” said Tricia Zenobio, who spoke with Action News Jax while riding with her son, Thomas, who’s on spring break.

The two told Action News Jax’s Finn Carlin they almost got into an accident on CR-210 the other night. They say the road work has caused more traffic during the day, but believe the road needs to be better lit at night, especially with the construction.

“I got so scared, I saw my life flash before my eyes,” said Thomas Metzger, Tricia’s son, “I was like, ‘am I going to die?’ But, then, I didn’t die.”

When the entire project is done, the county says CR-210 will be widened to four lanes along the stretch of road between Greenbriar Road and Cimarrone Boulevard. The county says there will also be new intersections with traffic signals, sidewalks and bike lanes to help reduce traffic.

But some nearby businesses say traffic from the road work has been taking a toll.

“It’s been a pain in the butt,” said Molly Antor, the manager of Kinder Kafe off CR-210, “I feel like no matter what you do to the road, it’s still going to be a busy road.”

Antor hopes the work will make the traffic less troubling, though she tells Action News Jax it’s been frustrating for herself and her customers. Tricia and Thomas, on the other hand, are looking forward to the finish of the project and how it could improve the community, despite the delays for the time being.

“It’s temporary pain for the greater good,” Zenobio said, “But just right now, the design of it is a little tough.”

The county tells Action News Jax the entire project is set to be done in the summer of 2026. Traffic changes along CR-210 are expected to last through March 23rd.

