Traffic stops lead to arrests in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is cracking down on the recovery of firearms and narcotics during traffic stops.

During a concentrated patrol operation on November 10, officers arrested three people on various charges related to firearms and narcotics possession.

Derrick Heidt, 22, was charged with multiple offenses, including driving while his license was suspended, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule II substance (Percocet).

Deputies said a 17-year-old was caught with a stolen gun.

Christopher Sapp, 38, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of Schedule II substances, including crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

The investigations are ongoing, and the Glynn County Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact them at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

