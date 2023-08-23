Travel expected to be busier this Labor Day, new survey says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Labor Day is right around the corner and a new survey released by The Vacationer reveals more than 57% of Americans intend to travel for Labor Day or Labor Day weekend this year.

Labor Day Travel Survey & Trends 2023 - 57%+ Intend to Travel (4% More YoY); Best & Worst Days to Travel - The Vacationer

That is about 4% more than last year’s survey.

While travel is expected to increase this Labor Day, everyone Action News Jax spoke to said they plan to spend their holiday at the beach, to enjoy the warm weather while they still can.

“I’ll probably go to the beach with my girls in my sorority and just hanging out with them,” said Anna Cromer.

That’s also true for Chris Carter.

“We are going to hit the beaches a couple more times before the kids get in the full swing of school,” said Carter. “Enjoy some family time and just chill out and cookout on the grill.”

