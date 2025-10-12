Trevor Lawrence’s legs could be missing piece for Jaguars’ Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It seemed as though we saw a different Trevor Lawrence on Monday Night. There’s certainly a lot of good to take out of it, the win, the game-winning drive, the beautiful pass to Brian Thomas Jr, but the biggest takeaway for me was Lawrence’s legs.

Really, since Lawrence entered the league, he’s put his legs on the back burner. At Clemson, Lawrence rushed for nearly 600 yards in his sophomore season, and that doesn’t take into account the sack yards that take away from that statistic in college. His 4.61 40-yard dash only further validates his rushing ability and athleticism.

For the most part, Lawrence hasn’t really used his legs or athleticism as part of his kit at the NFL level. Sure, he’s got himself a nice handful of touchdowns in the red zone, but he rarely scrambles or extends plays for a player of his talents. This past Monday night, that all changed.

That one game brought his scrambling rate on the season up so much that 2025 is now his new season-high for scrambling, 6.9%.

Against the Chiefs, Lawrence set a career high for scrambles (8) and tied his career high in rushes (10). He also added two more rushing touchdowns (almost three) to his catalog. Surprisingly, Lawrence is fifth in rushing TDs (16) among QBs since 2021 and fourth (14) since 2022.

Lawrence’s legs could really take this offense to the next level. He’s one of just four quarterbacks this season whose EPA gained from scrambles outweighs the EPA lost due to sacks. He’s also avoided four sacks on the year, tied for fourth most in the NFL, according to FTN Fantasy.

He’s using his legs more than just for picking up yards, scrambling as well. Over the last two weeks, Lawrence is 4/ 5 passing for 68 yards from outside the pocket, including that 44-yard deep completion to Travis Hunter. For context, he was just 7/ 29 passing outside the pocket last season.

This offense is very much still going through its growing pains as drops, penalties, and miscues are still a common occurrence. However, if Lawrence can add the additional threat of his legs to the table to pair with the Jaguars’ already strong rushing attack… watch out!

This team might be 4-1, but this offense is far from reaching its potential, and Trevor Lawrence’s legs could make this team that much scarier.

