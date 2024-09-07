Two found dead inside Gate Parkway neighborhood after shooting, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men found shot inside an apartment in Jacksonville’s Deerwood neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), the incident occurred near the 5100 block of Gate Parkway.

According to JSO, Detectives from JSO’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit were conducting a separate investigation in the area when they made phone contact with the men inside the residence, urging them to surrender. Shortly after, gunshots were heard from within the home. When officers entered, they discovered both men had been fatally shot.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have confirmed that the two men knew each other and are treating the incident as isolated, assuring the public there is no further danger.

Neighbors expressed shock at the event. Juan Care, who lives nearby, shared his experience: “I was trying to get into my house, but the police told me it was too dangerous.”

Another resident, Guinlan Daily, echoed the community’s surprise: “This isn’t something that happens around here. There’s been some vandalism lately, like car break-ins, but nothing like this.”

Daily also recounted hearing a loud noise prior to the police response: “I heard a boom, and thought, ‘Whoa, that didn’t sound like a gunshot.’ It sounded more like a door being broken in. I wasn’t expecting anything like this.”

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.