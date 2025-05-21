Urgency behind study of Baymeadows Road safety

Jacksonville, Fl — Top stories for Wednesday, May 21, 2025 on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

Another hot day before a few afternoon showers/storms. Highs will return to the mid 90s today. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a few afternoon showers after 2-3 pm in SE Georgia and 3-5 pm in NE Florida. Everyone won’t seen rain today, but a few locally heavy downpours are likely with some gusty winds of 40+ mph. A cool front will pass this evening ushering in some drier air. Afternoon highs get knocked down just a bit to near 90 degrees on Thursday. This weekend will be seasonably hot and mainly dry.

Three Big Things to Know:

Jacksonville City Council Member Joe Carlucci says FDOT will conduct a study on a stretch of Baymeadows Road where a local father and his baby died after a collision. Mitchell Patch and his son Everett were hit while trying to cross Baymeadows in front of Wicked Barley. There are no convenient crosswalks near the establishment. Carlucci says he’s making some kind of traffic adjustment a priority. There had been eight previous crashes in front of Wicked Barley since 2023, before Friday’s incident, according to JSO crash data.

Investigators believe they have found the source of the fire at Jacksonville International Airport. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority Police Department released a report that finds the fire started in a mid-size BMW that parked in the hourly garage four hours earlier. Smoke was seen coming from beneath the front of the car, and in about a minute, the car was fully engulfed in fire. There’s no word on how it started, though. The fire spread to 50 other cars.

The man chosen to run the St. Johns County school district can’t wait to get going. Brennan Asplen was selected in a unanimous vote. He’s currently deputy superintendent of operations. Asplen says he’ll visit every school in the district to talk with teachers and administrators. He also wants to do more outreach with the community.

Breaking at 8:30 am: Fox’s Ryan Schmelz reports U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly (D,VA-11) has passed away. In other DC news, yesterday’s postured progress on Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” after the President addressed GOP reps apparently took an unfavorable turn during the overnight hours.