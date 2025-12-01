USO Jacksonville offering free Jaguars tickets to the military community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Indianapolis Colts on December 7 at EverBank Stadium, and free tickets are available for the military community, courtesy of USO Jacksonville.

Eligible recipients include active duty military, National Guard and Reservists, Gold Star Families, and active-duty dependent spouses.

Tickets will be distributed on December 1 at these locations:

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

11 a.m. - Kings Bay MWR Fitness Center, 1210 USS Daniel Boone Ave., Kings Bay Base, GA

3 p.m. - USO NAS JAX

2 p.m. - Mayport Homes – Ribault Bay Community Center, 1201 Assisi Ln.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of four tickets per household.

Military ID is required at pickup, and a valid email is necessary for digital ticket delivery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.