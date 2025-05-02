VIDEO: Jacksonville police seek vehicle involved in westside hit and run

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and First Coast Crime Stoppers are hoping someone recognizes the SUV that struck a man on the westside, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Just after midnight on April 21, a black SUV hit a pedestrian on Firestone Road near 103rd Street.

The driver responsible fled the scene, turning left onto Harlow Boulevard.

JSO says that, due to the nature of the crash, it doesn’t believe the vehicle was damaged when it hit the man.

If you recognize this vehicle and know who may have been behind the wheel, call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

LISTEN: First Coast Crime Stoppers CEO Chase Robinson talks about hit and run reward.