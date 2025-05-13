A visit with retiring St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson

Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville’s Morning News for Tuesday, May 13, 2025 follows multiple developing stories including two pedestrian fatalities on the westside, a deadly shooting at Wacko’s Gentleman’s Club in Englewood, and a 9:00 am visit with St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson ahead of his upcoming retirement.

Three Big Things to Know:

President Trump is meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on an official state visit to Saudi Arabia. It’s the first stop on Trump’s four-day trip through the Middle East, during which several deals and agreements are expected to be announced. One of those deals is expected to be the sale of $100 billion in U.S. arms to the kingdom.

Safer school zones in Neptune Beach: Police report a 92% drop in speeding since speed cameras went live. Police are now issuing nearly 30 tickets a day. Tickets are only issued at 11 mph or higher than the speed limit.

Florida could be headed towards a state government shutdown, as both the House and Senate have scrapped a budget framework deal.