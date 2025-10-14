Wall Street Journal names UNF one of “2026 Best Colleges”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the second consecutive year, the Wall Street Journal has named the University of North Florida one of the best colleges in the U.S.

The news outlet ranked the university as the third-best out of 24 public and private colleges and universities in the state and ranked 170 out of 584 schools in the nation.

The Wall Street Journal states that the rankings are based on student outcomes, including graduation rates, salary impact, and years to pay off tuition. The 2026 list also scores schools based on their learning environment, such as learning opportunities, career preparation, and learning facilities.

"The ranking is a testament to the dedication of UNF’s faculty and staff and to the University’s continued commitment to academic excellence, student achievement, and career readiness," said UNF.

“At UNF, we are proud to provide a world-class education that is accessible and empowers students to excel both academically and in their future careers,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “Every incoming student is guaranteed hands-on experience before graduation, as we work closely with industry leaders to ensure our programs meet workforce needs and prepare graduates for rewarding careers.”

