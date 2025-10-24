WANTED: Jacksonville police looking for suspected restaurant robber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man officers believe robbed a Westside Subway restaurant.

The robbery occurred at the Subway located at 5123 Timuquana Road on the evening of September 17.

According to the incident report, a man walked into the Subway just before 9 p.m. wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask. At gunpoint, he forced the worker to open the cash register, removed about $100 and left the store.

The suspect did not fire the weapon during the robbery, and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Or you can call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

