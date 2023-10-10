‘War Eagles’ returned home to NAS Jacksonville this month after 6-month deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Air Station Jacksonville welcomed home the “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron VP-16 this month.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After an extremely demanding six-month deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area, VP-16 was said to have provided intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), maritime domain awareness, and anti-surface warfare capabilities for Task Force 72. According to NAS Jacksonville, VP-16 consisted of 300 sailors who “excelled operationally.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

NAS Jacksonville issued a statement celebrating their homecoming and described the details of operations.

“In total, VP-16 safely flew over 3,300 hours and executed 600 sorties, providing humanitarian assistance and participating in joint and combined exercises with allies and partners across the region. While supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, the squadron shined on-station, participating in 27 exercises, conducting freedom of navigation operations, and supporting high-interest ASW operations. The ‘War Eagles’ efforts ensured continued maritime stability, improved regional cooperation, deterred aggression and contributed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” — Naval Air Station Jacksonville

VP-16 was based out of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, and conducted several detachments that included Japan, Philippines, Guam, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. Nine P-8A Poseidon aircraft were said to have remained in a mission-ready status throughout the deployment.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: At least 14 Americans among those killed, Biden says (Live updates)

“I could not be prouder of the way our War Eagle team performed over the last six months,” VP-16 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Terrell Radford said. “It is a great feeling to see our families and loved ones after being gone for so long, and I am happy to have all of our War Eagles home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Dad and daughter JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 8, 2023) Yeoman Third Class Chaz Chakuma holds his daughter on a flight line. Patrol Squadron Sixteen (VP) 16, returns home after a six month deployment to 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by: Mass Communication Specialist Second Class (NAC/AW) Mathew Lombardo) (NAS Jacksonville)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.