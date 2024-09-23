Ware County High School on lockdown amid ‘report of gunfire,’ police investigating

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Ware County High School was placed on lockdown Monday after reports of a gunshot on campus prompted a response from law enforcement.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office reported that a quick response from numerous deputies and detectives ensured the prompt securing of the property, and a thorough search of the school was carried out.

According to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries have been reported, and there is no current evidence of an active shooter.

In a statement, Ware County School officials said, “A lockdown is in effect at WCHS right now after reports of a shot fired were received. Law enforcement officials are in the process of clearing the campus. At this time, we do not believe there is an active shooter situation, but we are taking the threat seriously and following our established protocols.”

Authorities have blocked off access to the high school, and parents have been advised not to come to the campus at this time. Officials will provide updates regarding student pickup times and locations once the building has been fully cleared.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

