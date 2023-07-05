Welcome to Emily’s new baby boy, Whit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s some very exciting news to share.

Action News Jax Emily Turner welcomed baby number two into the world.

Baby Whit was born at 8 pounds and 1 ounce on Mon., Jul. 3. Emily and her family are all happy and healthy.

The ANJ team is elated and we wish our very best. Congratulations!

Congratulations Welcome baby Whit! (Emily Turner)

