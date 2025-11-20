Winning lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville grocery store

A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Jacksonville grocery store. The winner hit all five numbers in the game’s Midday Draw. The ticket was sold at Publix, 7117 Merrill Road. The winning numbers were 3-6-9-10-19.

