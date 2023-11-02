Emergency at sea: Woman evacuated by Coast Guard, taken to Jacksonville for treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday night, people on the cruise ship ‘Mein Schiff Six’ were celebrating Halloween hours after leaving Charleston, South Carolina.

But early Wednesday morning the Coast Guard said a 62-year-old woman had a medical emergency.

A rescue helicopter was sent from the Coast Guard station in Savannah, Georgia. The risky rescue maneuver called for lowering a Coast Guard crew member from the helicopter. The patient was put in a rescue basket and raised into the helicopter.

“Basket is off the deck sir,” a Coast Guardsman said over the radio.

The Coast Guard said the woman was suffering from symptoms of hypertension so the cruise ship’s doctor called for the medical evacuation. From there, the helicopter flew to Craig Executive Airport in Jacksonville. That’s where the helicopter met a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue ambulance which took the woman to a hospital.

