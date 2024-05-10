Wrongful death lawsuits move forward as Panera Bread discontinues ‘Charged Lemonade’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After multiple lawsuits, Panera Bread has removed a product from its menu, that families, claim killed their loved ones.

Action News Jax told you earlier this week when Panera announced it was phasing out its ‘Charged Lemonade.’

In a statement obtained by our sister-station WSB-TV, Panera said:

“We are excited to continue the success of our recent menu transformation, which began with our core options of sandwiches and salads. We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire – ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options. Our enhanced beverage portfolio, including new Blueberry Lavender Lemonade, Pomegranate Hibiscus Tea, Citrus Punch and a Tropical Green Smoothie will reinforce our mission of delivering what our guests want most – amazing taste, quality ingredients and value.”

Action News Jax, Meghan Moriarty, spoke with the attorney representing the families suing the restaurant chain, on Friday.

“It’s hard to suggest that the drink is not linked to this when the first lawsuit filed and there’s warning placed on the drink. Another lawsuits filed. Another lawsuits filed, and ultimately the drink is removed from the shelf,” Elizabeth Crawford said. “To suggest that that isn’t related or suggest that it doesn’t have to do anything with the fact that this product is dangerous—I think that would be kind of silly.”

The chain earlier advertised the drink online as “Plant-based and Clean with as much caffeine as our Dark Roast coffee.”

The caffeine content in a Panera Charged lemonade ranged from 260 milligrams to 390 milligrams, depending on the size. For reference, a 12-ounce Red Bull energy drink has 114 milligrams of caffeine.

The lemonade was placed side by side with the other teas and fountain sodas.

“We have information to suggest that Panera knew that this product was dangerous, prior to all these deaths, and didn’t do what they’ve finally done,” Crawford said.

The menu-change comes as three different families are battling it out in court.

In September of last year, the parents of 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Sara Katz said their daughter had a heart condition and avoided energy drinks on her doctors’ recommendations. However, she had a Charged Lemonade and suffered a cardiac arrest, later dying on her way to a hospital, according to the lawsuit.

Crawford said they have a trial date set for September of this year.

A second lawsuit was filed later in 2023 by the family of 46-year-old Dennis Brown, who went into cardiac arrest and died after drinking a Charged Lemonade with his meal at Panera, according to court records. Brown is from Fleming Island, and we spoke with his caretaker in December.

Brown was living with a chromosomal deficiency disorder, developmental delay and high blood pressure. However, he lived independently and walked to his job at Publix, every shift. Brown’s family said if he would not have bought the drink had he known the caffeine content.

Brown’s lawsuit is in the discovery phase.

In January, a 28-year-old Rhode Island woman filed suit against the company, saying its Charged Lemonade caused “permanent cardiac injuries.”

“It’s bittersweet, right? It’s this idea of we are justified for bringing this lawsuit because we are making change,” Crawford said. “We are saving lives. We are ensuring that this doesn’t happen to someone else. But, at the same time, why couldn’t this have been done before this happened to our family members?”

