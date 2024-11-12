‘Y’all are killing these kids:’ Local mother speaks out after 9-year-old daughter struck by car

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Columbia County mother is speaking out after her 9-year-old daughter was critically hurt while trying to get to her school bus in Lake City.

Aubrielle Jenkins was hit by a car while walking to her school bus early Thursday morning.

The young girl was just released from the hospital. But her mother said the emotional toll is far from over.

Video shows 9-year-old Aubrielle taking her first few steps after surgery.

“It just isn’t right my daughter has to sustain life-changing injuries,” said Aubrielle’s mom Tiara Thomas

Thomas said her daughter was critically injured, after being thrown up to 50 feet into the air, and then rushed to Shands UF Hospital in Gainesville

” I’m talking to y’all, and I swear to God, I see my baby getting hit time and time again,” Thomas said.

It’s a video she can’t stop playing in her head.

She said her daughter’s bus driver helped her daughter after she was hit.

" So, when he’s doing CPR on her it’s like how y’all standing here quiet that’s how it was until she started back breathing,” Thomas said

Through the pain of her daughter’s injuries, Thomas is calling for greater awareness about pedestrian safety.

“The speed limit is 50 miles. per hour... Y’all have to be better. Y’all are killing these kids, man,” Thomas said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the car, a 19-year-old, was not injured in the crash. Authorities say the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but Aubrielle suffered serious injuries to her head and leg. She was placed in the ICU for 72 hours following surgery.

“I mean, we are looking at possible amputation of her little foot. The arteries were so bad. If it stops doing what needs to do as far as blood flow, then they are going to have to take it,”Thomas said.

It’s not clear if the car’s driver was charged after Aubrielle was hit.

To help this family you can visit their GoFundMe.

