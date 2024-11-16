‘You could be in these shoes one day:’ Loved ones asking community to come forward in murder of Brandon Holcomb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s now been nearly two months since Brandon Holcomb was shot on Sept. 26 in Jacksonville’s New Town area, where Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives found his body on Eaverson Street. His mother, Ericka Kohn, says not a day goes by she doesn’t miss his smile.

“He was a hard-working young man. He wasn’t with the crowd or anything, he was a proud father,” Kohn told Action News Jax on Saturday morning.

Holcomb now leaves behind a five-year-old little girl named Brielle.

Siblings, aunts, uncles, loved ones, and others who have lost children to gun violence took to the streets Saturday morning with the anti-crime organization MAD DADS, passing out fliers and talking to the community to raise awareness as Holcomb’s shooter is still on the loose.

“I want everybody to know, especially the killers, just turn yourself in,” Kohn pleaded. “Y’all can get visitation, only visitation my son can get is in the dirt. That’s how I have to visit him.”

The hope being with Saturday’s efforts and even beyond, that closure can be brought to yet another unsolved murder in Jacksonville.

“If you see it, say it. You could be in these shoes one day. It’s not only me, it’s a lot of grieving mothers out here need answers for their child,” Kohn said. “You know, if you done the grown-up business, be ready to face up to it.”

Anybody with information on Brandon’s murder is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

