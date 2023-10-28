‘You take off the whole week:’ Florida-Georgia weekend officially underway, pre-game celebrations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We’re counting down the hours to kickoff for the 90th annual Florida-Georgia game and the rivalry in the River City never disappoints.

The fans bring the excitement, and the tailgating has been in effect for days. It’s the largest outdoor cocktail party, which thousands out for this football rivalry and its own world for Gators/Bulldogs fans.

RV city is a tradition unlike any other.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“You take off the whole week off work,” Stephanie Coletrain said.

Gators and Bulldogs fans pack RVs and golf carts alongside EverBank stadium, with drinks in their hands and food on the grill.

“Walk up and say hey how you doing? You older than 21? Have a cold beer with us,” Rich Dean said.

“We got the buffalo wild wings and sausage coming,” Henry Hinojosa said.

Inflatables and decorations are up, making for what many tailgaters say is the best weekend of the year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Family and friends, this is a tradition, it’s our eighth year out here,” Hinojosa said.

Game-eve doesn’t just pack RV city, but 121 Financial ballpark is a full house for the Gators-Dawgs baseball game. It was followed by a concert featuring Vanilla Ice and fireworks.

And for the fans, while they’re enemies on Saturday - it’s all love until then.

“I love the atmosphere, the people are wonderful, food is awesome and just the camaraderie, everybody loves everybody here,” Phillip Roberts said.

Tailgaters told Action News Jax from the time they wake up until when they go to sleep, they’re meeting new friends and making the most out of the weekend. The Florida-Georgia game will kickoff at 3:40pm on Saturday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.