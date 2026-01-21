Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Takin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chris (lead, male, 27-50)

--- Kim (lead, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Ain't Done Yet'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Camille (lead, female, 40-55)

--- Jayden (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Thrift Store Clerk (background / extra, female, male, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Captive'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Grace Harper (lead, female, 13-22)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Meth Manatee'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Taylor (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Zoe (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Kayla (lead, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $7,000

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Bax P.I.: Bite-Sized - Bax Meets Bonnie'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bonnie (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 20-40)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Holiday Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Real Families (real people, 5+)

- Roles pay up to: $95

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Studio Prank, New Prank-Docu Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Insider or Co-Conspirator (real people, 18+)

--- Creator, Performer or Actor (day player, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Charlatan Voyage'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Guz (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Osvaldo (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'A Wicked Breed'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daisy (supporting, female, 21-39)

--- Aggie (day player, female, 18-25)

--- Goth Girl (day player, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $3,052

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Where is Laura'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rashard Black (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Laura Brady (lead, female, 22-29)

--- Mark Jones (supporting, male, 20-31)

- Roles pay up to: $22,400

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Major Toy Brand and Race Weekend Live Game Show

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Game Participant (lead, all genders, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.