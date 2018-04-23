Latest Headlines
- David Gray Plumbing worker fired after road rage incident
- Jacksonville man: Attackers kicked me in face while daughter was tied up
- St. Augustine fire chief replaces aspiring firefighter's stolen gear
- Jacksonville faith leaders grill sheriff on pedestrian tickets
- Florida boy missing, child alert issued
- Foxes sighted in Ponte Vedra Beach, local counties
- Clay County sheriff frustrated by inaction to put officers in schools
- Police see more car burglaries after about 100 reported break-ins this week in Jacksonville
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are parents of three. The TV personality and rapper welcomed a baby girl Monday via surrogate.
Hall & Oates announce fall show in Jacksonville
Daryl Hall and John Oates will perform at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in September.
Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day
Jan. 27 marks National Chocolate Cake day.
Weird News
Internet teases police department for sharing toothy grin sketch
Believe it or not, this sketch is real.
Report: Lake Butler woman crashes wedding, gets attacked by bridal party
Shelby McDowell, 20, of Lake Butler, told deputies her boyfriend, Darby Johns, was at a wedding in Palm Coast, but that she wasn’t invited, according to WKMG.
Naked swimmer arrested on Jacksonville Beach
A Texas man was arrested after police say he swam naked in front of families at Jacksonville Beach.
Florida man charged with impersonating deputy, stealing patrol car
A Florida man is facing several charges after he stole a deputy's uniform and patrol car and impersonated him while he was out of town, according to Marion County deputies.
Hot topics
- World
Afghan officials: Taliban attacks kill 11 troops, policemen
- World
Mummified body found in Iran could be father of last shah
- Trending Now
Amazon working on home robot, report says
- News
Spokesman: George HW Bush is eager to get well, go to Maine
- News
Motive elusive after van driver kills 10 on Toronto sidewalk
Your Daily Pitch
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 4.23.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.21.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.16.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.20.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.15.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.13.18
Copy of Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.27.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.29.18
Your Daily Pitch - Top Headlines for 3.21.18
