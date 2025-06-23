Paving project to affect several roads in downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine plans to begin a road project this month that will disrupt parking and potentially cause traffic delays.

Beginning the week of June 23, a contractor will begin milling, resurfacing, and striping on several streets downtown.

The following affected roadways are primarily south of City Hall and in Lincolnville, with one street affected in West City:

Artillery Lane: Avilés Street to St. George Street

Avilés Street to St. George Street Bravo Lane: Avilés Street to Avenida Menendez

Avilés Street to Avenida Menendez Bridge Street: Avenida Menendez to M L King Avenue

Avenida Menendez to M L King Avenue Desoto Place: Granda Street to M L King Avenue

Granda Street to M L King Avenue Charlotte Street: Cathedral Place to Treasury Street

Cathedral Place to Treasury Street Cordova Street: St. Francis Street to St. George Street

St. Francis Street to St. George Street Marine Street: St. Francis Street to Hedrick Street

St. Francis Street to Hedrick Street Hedrick Street: Marine Street to the west dead end

Marine Street to the west dead end M L King Avenue: King Street to Bridge Street

King Street to Bridge Street Sanford Street: Cedar Street to St. Francis Street

Cedar Street to St. Francis Street South Street: Washington Street to Marine Street

Washington Street to Marine Street Tremerton Street: Tremerton Place to South Street

Tremerton Place to South Street Madeore Street: Sidney Street west to the city limit

Work will be suspended before and during the weekend of July 4 to accommodate holiday traffic, before resuming on Monday, July 7.

The affected streets will remain open during construction, but the city anticipates traffic delays.

On-street parking will be banned from 7 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, for the duration of the project. Any car parked on the street and obstructing work may be towed.

View the Pavement Management and Planning Interactive Dashboard here, which maps out current paving projects.

