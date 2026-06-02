'Love my woke pope': Why Leo's first encyclical went viral and how it speaks to his papal approach

LOS ANGELES — Shortly after Pope Leo XIV issued his sweeping manifesto calling for the robust regulation of artificial intelligence, the Instagram meme account Saint Hoax posted a video to its more than 3 million followers about the pope's call to "disarm" AI. "Love my woke pope (I'm not even Catholic)," the caption read.

In another viral post, one X user referenced a common meme in response to the encyclical, writing: “The atheism leaving my body the moment the pope starts talking about how AI is an affront to God and the new Tower of Babel."

That kind of reaction to Leo’s first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas” (Magnificent Humanity), has been prevalent online since its release last week. That enthusiasm is driven in part by a perception, especially among young people, that few political or global leaders grasp or take seriously the known and potential ramifications of AI’s rapid rise. Leaders often have worked to accommodate the tech industry, citing the need for economic growth — and along the way, critics say, cozying up to wealthy CEOs.

“People have really been looking for a response to AI,” said Isabel Thurston, a 27-year-old comedian from Boston. “This was the first — at least in my sphere of the world — world leader to make an announcement to this magnitude.”

History’s first U.S.-born pope has demonstrated a willingness to embrace aspects of contemporary culture. He was recently spotted wearing Nike sneakers under his vestments, and in his encyclical, Leo quoted the wise wizard Gandalf from the “Lord of the Rings," a series by Catholic author J.R.R. Tolkien.

“It’s clear that this is written by an American pope. There’s a spirit breathing through this document of an emphasis on individual freedom, on human happiness and human dignity," Robert Orsi, a professor of religious studies and history at Northwestern University, said of Leo's encyclical. “At times, I thought the language really resonates with the Declaration of Independence.”

This specific kind of cultural fluency may help explain some of his viral moments as the leader of the ancient faith.

Just weeks earlier, a group of youths visiting the Vatican coaxed the 70-year-old pontiff to do a viral hand gesture on camera known as the 6-7 meme — a meaningless “brain rot” joke among young people. Though it’s clear in the video that the pope, like most adults, doesn’t understand what they’re asking him to do or its significance, he does it anyway and is met with enthusiastic cheers. A week later, he did it again while smiling and waving to crowds from the popemobile.

The portrait that has emerged from these instances is one of playfulness, but also intentionality. The pontiff reiterates throughout “Magnifica Humanitas” that it is the church’s responsibility to engage contemporary questions and challenges.

“Her mission has a historical scope and entails a responsibility for the way in which social relations are built,” Leo wrote about the Catholic Church. “She cannot consider herself a stranger to the forces shaping society. On the contrary, the Church actively participates in the processes by which society grows and is organized.”

Since his election last year, Leo has made a point to directly converse with — and sometimes critique — various aspects of society, ranging from politics to entertainment and sports.

Pope Francis, Vatican II and other preludes

Orsi studies the relationship between Catholicism and modernity, which he says have often historically been at odds with one another. He said Leo’s encyclical and his broader papacy, like that of his predecessor Pope Francis, is informed heavily by the still-polarizing Second Vatican Council, which brought modernizing reforms to the church more than 60 years ago.

“It’s speaking with a Vatican II voice to the modern world. So, it’s not a voice of condemnation, but it’s a voice of respect,” Orsi said of Leo’s encyclical. “Pope Francis, in a sense, was the necessary prelude to this kind of encyclical. I think Francis gave a really strong encouragement to take a clear critical voice on these urgent questions.”

That's not to say there haven't been detractors to Leo's approach. Some criticized his decision to present his encyclical alongside Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah. The Vatican decided to involve the tech company as part of its decade-long effort to engage Silicon Valley in dialogue over the human cost of AI.

In the roughly 42,300-word document, the pontiff exhorts all “men and women of goodwill” to not be afraid to get their “hands dirty on the ‘construction site’ of our time.”

That willingness has sometimes led to measured but very public rebukes of policies, actions and leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and the ongoing war in Iran. Some conservatives including Vice President JD Vance, who is a Catholic convert, have invoked the concept of “just war” theory in response to Leo’s critiques.

Church teaching has long allowed for “just wars” — the use of force to stop an unjust aggression — as long as certain conditions are met. But Leo directly addressed this doctrine in his encyclical, calling it “outdated.” “Humanity possesses far more effective and capable tools for promoting human life and resolving conflicts, such as dialogue, diplomacy and forgiveness,” he wrote.

Hollywood to baseball: American culture at the Vatican

Last November, the pontiff hosted a “World of Cinema” day at the Vatican with actors and filmmakers including Cate Blanchett, Viggo Mortensen, Gus Van Sant and Spike Lee, who gifted Leo a custom New York Knicks jersey with the number 14 and the name Pope Leo on the back.

“Cultural facilities, such as cinemas and theaters, are the beating hearts of our communities because they contribute to making them more human,” Leo told his Hollywood audience. “The logic of algorithms tends to repeat what ‘works,’ but art opens up what is possible.”

He has also not been shy about his love of the Chicago White Sox, sometimes sporting baseball caps or posing with bats — the latter inspiring a kind of subgenre of Leo memes. “POV: you’re a priest who just asked ChatGPT to write your Sunday homily,” the Rev. Harrison Ayre posted on X with a photo of Leo holding a bat and smiling.

Shortly after “Magnifica Humanitas” was released, Thurston, who is Catholic, posted a video of her and a friend drinking margaritas while meticulously studying and discussing printed pages of the encyclical. It has racked up more than 3 million views on Instagram.

“An aspect that made the video going viral really joyful for me was to represent all of the Catholics or lapsed Catholics or adjacent interested parties as really celebrating what Pope Leo is saying in his encyclical,” she said.

Orsi said this strategy is coming at a crucial time for the Catholic Church following years of reckoning with its legacy of clergy sexual abuse. "I think a lot of people who moved away from the church are now saying, 'Wait, maybe the church does have something to say to the modern world,'" he said.

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