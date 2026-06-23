Blockbuster deal: Milwaukee Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have completed a blockbuster deal that will send two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Florida, according to published reports.

The Miami Herald reported that Antetokounmpo, 31, a 10-time All-Star who won back-to-back MVP honors after the 2019 and 2020 seasons, will be dealt to the Heat with power forward Bobby Portis.

In exchange, the Heat will be sending guard Tyler Herro, center Kel’el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Kasparas Jakucionis to Milwaukee, the newspaper reported. Miami will also send Milwaukee three first-round picks, one pick swap and one second-round pick, ESPN reported.

The deal comes on the eve of Tuesday’s NBA draft.

The draft choices include the No. 13 pick in Tuesday’s draft, along with first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, according to the sports news website.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The trade cannot be finalized and made official until the NBA’s free agency moratorium is lifted on July 6, the Herald reported. Neither team can comment publicly about the deal until noon on that day, according to the newspaper.

The Herald reported that the Heat and the Boston Celtics were the two finalists to land Antetokounmpo. Boston reportedly offered five-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks.

Antetokounmpo, who has spent his entire 13-year NBA career in Milwaukee, has a player option for the 2027-28 season, the Herald reported. He is due $58.5 million this season, according to the newspaper.

Antetokounmpo will also be eligible to sign an extension for four years and $275 million on Jan. 6 if he opts out or three years and $214 million if he opts in, ESPN reported.

The Bucks drafted the “Greek Freak” with the 15th overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft, WTMJ reported.

The native of Athens, Greece, recorded his first triple-double on Feb. 22, 2016, against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the television station.

He was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, and led the Bucks to their first NBA crown in 50 years in 2021, ESPN reported.

Antetokounmpo was named the MVP of the NBA Finals, averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks in the series. That made him the first player in NBA history with five All-Star selections, five All-NBA selections, multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors before his 27th birthday, according to ESPN.

The Heat has pulled off blockbuster deals before, acquiring Shaquille O’Neal in 2004 and LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010, The Associated Press reported. The Shaq deal sparked Miami to an NBA title in 2006, while the deals for James and Bosh ignited a four-year run in the NBA Finals that included back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Antetokounmpo has scored 21,531 regular-season points during his career. Only seven active players have more, according to the AP. He has scored 2,270 points in the postseason.

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