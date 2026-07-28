Chargers QB Justin Herbert, singer Madison Beer engaged

It’s apparently now a trend. A football player and singer are now engaged.

Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert and singer/songwriter Madison Beer announced their engagement.

Beer posted simply “meet my financé” on Instagram along with a carousel of photos.

TMZ reported that the couple were linked last year and went public on the Chargers’ sidelines when they shared a kiss. Then Herbert appeared in one of Beer’s music videos

He also skipped organized team activities over the offseason to support Beer’s “Locket Tour,” USA Today reported.

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