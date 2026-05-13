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Eric Clapton ends concert early after being hit by record thrown from crowd

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton FILE PHOTO: Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Clapton was hit with what appeared to be a record during a concert in Madrid. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guit)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eric Clapton cut a recent concert short after someone threw a record at the legendary guitarist, hitting him.

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The incident happened in Madrid on May 7, Fox News reported.

Video recorded by a concertgoer showed Clapton walking along the stage as fans applauded before he was hit by what appeared to be a vinyl record.

Guitar World said he had returned to the stage after performing a cover of “Cocaine” to do an encore when he was hit in the chest. After being hit, he did not go on with those plans. He was expected to play “Before You Accuse Me.”

Clapton did not appear to be injured and still performed in Barcelona on May 10, Fox News said.

Clapton is on his European tour with concerts in Mannheim, Cologne and Munich before he travels to Sandringham, U.K. in August and then returns to the U.S. for six concerts in September.

The “Wonderful Tonight” singer/songwriter is not the first artist to be hit by something thrown from the audience.

Luke Bryan, Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha have all been hit, according to Fox News.

Harry Styles, Drake, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga have also been targeted, USA Today reported.

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