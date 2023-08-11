Safety advocates push for a recall of baby activity center after reports of injuries

WASHINGTON, Md — Safety advocates are pushing for a recall of a popular baby product called the Cosco Jump, Spin and Play Activity Center.

Reviews of the product on the company’s website describe it as “dangerous” and tell others: “Do not buy.”

Another parent wrote: “broke and left my kid hanging basically upside down.”

There are dozens of reviews like them. In them, parents explain the straps break and babies fall to the ground.

“It’s terrifying,” Consumer Reports Associate Director of Product Safety William Wallace said. “I’m a new parent and it’s horrifying to think that a product made for babies could potentially hurt them.”

If you’re not familiar with it, the Cosco Jump, Spin and Play Activity Center is one of those baby products you can put your child in to keep them entertained. Their feet touch the ground so they can jump up and down.

One review said: “Two of the cables snapped while my son was bouncing in this” ... ...”he fell quicker than I could get him causing him to hit his head on the floor...”

We also found multiple complaints filed with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“We’re calling for a recall because this is just far too many incidents over the last three years that we haven’t seen action from the company,” Wallace said.

We reached out to the manufacturer for a response to the concerns.

“Dorel Juvenile takes all matters concerning safety very seriously,” Rick Leckner responded. “We have been proactive with the CPSC on this matter and await their response.”

He would not elaborate on exactly what this means.

A CPSC spokesperson wrote: “We are aware of reports of incidents involving this product. However, we cannot comment regarding enforcement investigations.”

“These companies need to step up their safety testing and make sure that if they’re going to offer a product for sale, it is safe,” Wallace added.

On the company website, 33 of the 41 reviews give the product one star. They list it as “poor quality,” “flimsy” and “dangerous.”

