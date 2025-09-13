As a small business owner, sometimes you just need quick funding to seize urgent opportunities or cover unexpected expenses. Getting small business loans fast can come in handy, offering simple approvals and speedy funding. The demand for quick business financing is at an all-time high.

As per the FED Small Business, 59% of employer firms applied for financing in the prior twelve months. Most of these firms were looking for funds to meet operating expenses. With business operations at stake, most small business prioritizes speed when looking for a lender.

Fast small business loans offer quick funding through streamlined programs like SBA Express loans. Our guide goes deeper to explore the details of speedy financing for small businesses.

What Is the Fastest SBA Loan to Get?

If you are looking for fast business loan options, you're in luck. Here are some loans that may cater to you:

SBA Express

SBA Express loans are fast and straightforward, offering you up to $500,000. Lenders will often make credit decisions using their own procedures, and you need to submit SBA Form 1919. With SBA Express, you can expect:

Approval in about thirty-six hours

Lender to make credit decisions

Fast disbursement, often within a month

Most lenders will process your SBA Express loan with delegated authority. There is no requirement for collateral for a loan of up to $50,000. If you want bigger loans, the lender will use their own policy.

7(a) Small

The 7(a) Small loan is for smaller amounts, up to $350,000. It also uses streamlined forms and can be processed under the Preferred Lender Program.

Approval time can take about two to ten business days if you're with a lender that has delegated authority. If you have your paperwork ready and clear financials, the process can be even faster.

Standard 7(a)

Standard 7(a) loans offer larger loan amounts, starting from $350,001 up to $5 million. Your loan processing may be under delegated authority or through the SBA's Loan Guaranty Processing Center.

The turnaround is five to ten business days for approval, but funding can take several weeks. You must complete SBA Form 1919. Additionally, you need to give full collateral for larger loans.

Export Express and Export Working Capital

Export Express loans have streamlined approvals. You will often get approval within a few days. If your small business is looking to expand sales internationally, these loans will support you.

MARC Loans

Manufacturers' Access to Revolving Credit loans support small manufacturers who need flexible working capital. You can use these loans to:

Fund new projects or contracts

Buy raw materials and inventory

Cover short-term working capital needs

Support day-to-day operations as you scale up

The turnaround for these loans is about five to ten business days if you're a qualified lender. These loans are available up to $5 million, with collateral needed. MARC loans deliver both term and revolving credit.

What Is the Quickest Way to Get a Small Business Loan?

Speed in securing small business financing starts with choosing the right path. Here are channels you can use:

SBA Preferred Lenders

These lenders are often experienced banks authorized by the SBA to make final credit decisions. You apply directly with the bank, submit your financial documents, and the lender assesses your creditworthiness.

If approved, the lender closes the loan quickly. As a result, you get faster funding for your small business.

Direct Online Lenders

Online lenders specialize in fast business loan options. Platforms like My Funding Choices offer same-day funding. This saves time and helps you find competitive rates.

Credit Unions and Regional Banks

These local institutions know your regional market. As a result, they can tailor your small business loans to local needs. You will often work closely with the institution to gather necessary documentation.

Fintech Lenders

Fintech lenders automate everything. Using digital systems helps you streamline underwriting and allows you to skip the line and get fast business loans even after hours.

Certified Development Companies (CDCs)

CDCs are nonprofits that specialize in 504 and targeted SBA loans. These often include export and international trade financing. They help you access specialized funding and support for smooth loan processing.

What Disqualifies You From Getting an SBA Loan?

Not every small business will qualify for SBA loans. Here are some factors that may disqualify you from fast business loan options:

Missing documents

Outstanding federal debts or tax liens

Unverifiable business income

Participating in illegal activity

Low or poor credit scores, often below 650

Not meeting SBA business type or residency requirements

Some issues, such as bankruptcy, can also disadvantage you. Before applying, ensure your business type aligns with SBA eligibility.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fast Small Business Loans

What credit score is needed for an SBA loan?

Most SBA lenders need a minimum credit score of 650. However, some lenders can accept scores as low as 600. If you have a higher credit score, you're more likely to get approval and better terms.

The SBA doesn't have specific credit requirements, leaving decisions to lenders. Proper business cash flow and collateral can sometimes balance lower credit scores.

What down payment is required for an SBA loan?

SBA loan down payments can depend on loan type and borrower qualifications. However, the price may range from 10% to 30% of the loan amount. For example, SBA 7(a) loans may need about a 10% down payment, while loans for business acquisitions may need higher amounts, occasionally up to 30%.

Lenders look at factors like credit score, collateral, and loan purpose. These factors often influence the down payment needed. This initial investment helps to lower the risk for the lender.

Can I get a business loan with no money down?

While it is rare, some online lenders offer zero-down loans if your business has strong cash flow or assets. However, the real SBA loans require a down payment to secure the loan. If your business is a start-up, there is no chance you will get zero-down funding.

Take Advantage of Small Business Loans Fast

Trying to get small business loans fast requires you to know the market changes. This helps you to improve your chances of securing easy business loans. With seamless funding, you can get money to grow your business to scale.

