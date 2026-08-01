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Clark has 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Fever's victory over the Fire

By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press
Fever Storm Basketball Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson, back, reaches for the ball against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, front, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her fourth career triple-double, and the Indiana Fever won their their fifth straight with a 112-98 victory over the Portland Fire on Friday night.

Kelsey Mitchell also had 26 points for the Fever (19-10), who have won nine of their last 11 and had five straight games with 100 points.

Bridget Carleton had 26 points for the Fire (11-18), who have lost four straight.

The Fever pulled away in the third quarter, going up by 18 points to lead 90-72 heading into the fourth quarter. Makayla Timpson hit a layup that pushed the lead to 10 points to open the fourth.

Portland closed the gap, pulling to 98-88 on Carleton's 3-pointer with 4:08 left. She had a layup that made it 100-93 to get the Fire even closer. Clark hit free throws to make it 110-96 with just a minute to go and the Fire ran out of time.

There was a pregame rally outside of the Moda Center in support of Sophie Cunningham and her recent comments about barring transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports. A similar rally was held before the Fever's 105-94 victory at the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

Cunningham was booed by the Moda Center crowd when she came into the game midway though the first quarter. Shortly thereafter, she hit a 3-pointer that put the Fever up 14-8. Cunningham finished with 13 points.

Megan DiLeo 3-pointer put the Fire up 36-30 but the Fever clawed back a 56-47 lead at the half. Clark led the Fever with 17 first-half points.

The game was a sellout with a Fire-record 19,959 in attendance.

Up next

Fever: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Fire: Host Los Angeles on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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