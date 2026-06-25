Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold arrested in connection to Florida kidnapping and robbery

TAMPA, Fla. — Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and robbery in Florida and faces felony charges, officials said Wednesday.

Arnold is accused of being the “primary conspirator” before three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, battered and pistol-whipped in February in Tampa, the city's police department said in a statement. Some of their belongings were stolen, police said.

Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said on X that Arnold faces felony charges, although the specific charges were not immediately clear.

Tampa police had already arrested six others suspected of being part of the targeted armed robbery.

Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, which represents Arnold, said he denies being involved.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," White said in a statement. “Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.”

In early February, Arnold and a few of his friends had reported more than $250,000 worth of their property being stolen from an Airbnb in Largo, police said.

Arnold believed that two men in their late teens had been behind it, although investigators later determined this was not the case, police said.

Arnold and his friends worked to get the men, along with another, to an apartment on Feb. 4, police said. Initially, two of Arnold’s friends held them at gunpoint and hit them, while another streamed it to Arnold, police said. Later, when the assault was still going on, Arnold also came to the apartment, police said. His other friends stole some of the victims’ belongings, police said.

The victims reported the robbery to police.

Arnold is a starting cornerback for the Detroit Lions who was a first round pick in the 2024 draft after playing at the University of Alabama. He is from Florida.

The Lions said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of the situation but would not be commenting at this time.

Arnold turned himself in to law enforcement on Wednesday. He is expected to make his first appearance in Hillsborough County court Thursday afternoon, the attorney’s office said.

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