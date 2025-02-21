Contest: Win tickets to see Old Dominion at Daily’s Place on June 6!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is giving away two pairs of tickets to the Old Dominion concert at Daily’s Place that’s happening on Friday, June 6!

>>SCROLL DOWN TO THE CONTEST FORM TO ENTER!<<

The country band is known for hits like ‘Snapback’ and ‘Break Up with Him’.

Two artists will be joining them on their North American dates of the How Good is That –– World Tour: 2022/2023 VarietyHitmaker ERNEST and rising country singer/songwriter Redferrin.

Tickets will be available via an exclusive “Odies” fan presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. The general sale will start on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Fans can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale at weareolddominion.com. Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE and Daily’s Place Subscribers will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

To enter the contest for a chance to win tickets, just fill out the form below (Note: Try refreshing the page if the form doesn’t show up right away. Action News Jax is not responsible for technical failures):





Cox Media Group