Buresh Blog: An aurora borealis for the ages!... Meet a shark with Ocearch

A rare sight for Jacksonville/Northeast Florida & Southeast Georgia - the aurora borealis (northern lights) were visible Fri. night, May 10th.

Here is satellite imagery showing the aurora pass over the country last night. The green is nighttime brightness that was artificially colored green to emphasize where the aurora was pic.twitter.com/0SAFjQE8Xg — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) May 11, 2024

The cause of the northern lights was a big solar storm (electromagnetic storm) that peaked Wed., May 8th into May 9th. The pic below from Mike Rosset in Mandarin shows the sun spot activity that were so large the spots were even visible with the naked eye (using eye protection!). Sun spot activity & solar storms are measured at the Space Weather Prediction Center.

According to space.com:

Auroras are caused by energized particles from the sun slamming into Earth’s upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million kph). Earth’s magnetic field then redirects the particles toward the north and south poles.

The electrically charged particles then enter Earth’s atmosphere, exciting gas atoms and molecules and generating auroras. The process is similar to how neon lights work: When the molecules and atoms get “excited” by electrons , they must return to their original energy (ground state) and do so by releasing the energy as photons (light). The color of the neon light depends on the gas mixture inside the tube, just like the color of auroras depends on the gas mixture in the atmosphere.

