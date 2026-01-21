Buresh Blog: Winter storm... Gaining daylight... Bad hair cities in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

A big time winter storm will impact the U.S. - Jan. 22 - Jan. 26) from the Southern Plains to the east coast including such major cities & airline hubs as Oklahoma City, Dallas Fort Worth, Little Rock, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Cincinnati, Lexington, Atlanta, Charlotte & Washington D.C. to name just a few cities... & possibly some parts of New England. A pretty severe arctic air mass will follow for much of the eastern half to two-thirds of the Lower 48.

For Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. - (as of Wed., Jan. 21) the worst of this storm will stay north of the local area with only fringe impacts including some rain & temps. that briefly spike ahead of the front Sunday (70s) then crash again once the front moves through with some frost early Tue. & early Wed. (Jan. 27-28). So we’re going to continue the trend of generally colder temps. after an initially warm start to January.

Anyone with travel plans should check ahead on the latest forecasts & travel conditions. And realize there will likely be a ripple effect at JIA from other major hubs adversely impacted by the storm.

And we - Jacksonville - are now gaining daylight on both ends of the day - sunrise & sunset as we had been only gaining on sunrise since mid December. Reminder we “spring forward” one hour March 8th.

