First Alert Weather Team tracking a few isolated showers, late-week potential for tropical moisture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers today and the potential for tropical moisture late this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a dry Monday morning commute with temperatures in the 70s. Later, temperatures will reach highs in the 80s at the coast and the lower 90s well inland.

Bedenbaugh says an isolated shower is possible today with winds out of the east coming off the Atlantic.

Onshore winds will gradually increase through the week, and a high risk of rip currents and increasing surf is expected each day. Thursday’s weather will be dependent on what happens in the tropics.

A few showers and storms look to remain around into next weekend.

As for the tropics, there is a broad area of low pressure that may develop in the southwest Atlantic later this week. Clusters of showers and storms or a disorganized tropical storm will steer west toward the Southeast U.S.

Bedenbaugh says it’s too soon to state any details other than the potential for beneficial rain, gusty winds and rough beach weather could be on the way, peaking Thursday. The location and intensity of any rain or storms will be highly uncertain until a storm forms if it does form. Indications are currently favoring a disorganized area of showers and storms.

Another area of disturbed weather is in the Gulf of Mexico, which will likely develop into a tropical storm, but it shouldn’t impact our area.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High 89/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Party cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 88/Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers/storms. High 85/Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 89/Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers/storms. High 93/Low 75

