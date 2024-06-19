First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers streaming off the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few more showers coming off the Atlantic.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says these showers will arrive during Wednesday’s morning commute. A few neighborhoods are benefitting from some much-needed rainfall. A few more showers are possible throughout the day as they move off the ocean.

Breezing onshore winds are coming out of the east at 15 - 20 mph. There is a High Surf Advisory in place for breakers 5 to 7 ft, and there is a high risk for rip currents.

Highs will be in the 80s today and will return to the lower 90s this weekend.

An increase in showers is on the way for Thursday night into Friday, and a few showers and storms look to remain around this weekend.

As for the tropics, a broad area of low pressure may develop in the southwest Atlantic over the next 2 days. Clusters of showers and storms will steer towards the southeast United States. There is a potential for beneficial rain, gusty winds and rough beach weather with favorable conditions peaking Friday.

Indicators are that this weather will remain a disorganized area of showers and storms instead of a tropical storm.

Additionally, an area of low pressure is forecast to become a named storm over the next 24 hours in the southwest Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Mexico. Flooding rainfall and gusty winds are forecast for the Texas coastline.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Windy. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Breezy. High 85/Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 89/Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. High 92/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers/storms. High 93/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers/storms. High 95/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Hot. High 96/Low 78

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 19, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

