Mild afternoon expected before rain arrives Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a mild afternoon before rain arrives Friday.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says that skies will be clear Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be mild in the afternoon and in the upper 70s.

Clouds should build in the late afternoon and early evening, and an isolated shower is possible overnight.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Rain will develop Friday morning and linger through the day. An embedded rumble of thunder is possible.

High on Friday will be near 70 degrees with more clouds and rain. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning and midday.

Sunday will be dry and breezy with highs back into the upper 60s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Sunny start. Late afternoon clouds build in. High: 77

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower overnight. Low: 59

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRI: Cloudy. Rain developing. Embedded afternoon thunder possible. High 70/Low 59

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & breezy. High 75/Low 59

SUN: Becoming partly sunny & breezy. High 69/Low 54

MON: Partly sunny. High 73/Low 50

TUE: Partly sunny. High 79/Low 55

WED: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. High 80/Low 60

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 21, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area