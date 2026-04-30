If your car breaks down and you're waiting for towing service, one of the best precautions you can take is to move out of traffic and make your vehicle visible. It's vital to act fast but also with care, so that you can minimize the risks involved.

While there's no denying breakdowns are stressful, staying focused on safety and being aware of your surroundings can help you take control of the situation.

It doesn't matter if you're on a highway during rush hour or a calm avenue. Either way, taking the proper measures can help keep you and your vehicle safe until roadside assistance shows up.

Where Should I Move the Vehicle?

Where you park your vehicle can make the difference between a safe wait and a highly dangerous one. If you've experienced a sudden breakdown, particularly in a high-traffic place, then you should do what you can to get out of harm's way.

A vehicle that's still operable should be moved to the following areas if they're available:

The shoulder

An emergency lane

A nearby parking lot

Don't underestimate how much difference in safety a few extra feet can make. If the vehicle isn't operable and you're physically able, then put the vehicle in neutral and push it to the nearest safe zone. The last thing you should do is park on a curve, a hill, or a blind spot where there's a far higher chance of an accident occurring.

Are you still wondering what to do when your car breaks down?

After you've parked, be sure to turn the wheels away from traffic and activate the parking brake. That way, even if your brakes fail, the vehicle will roll out of the way of traffic rather than into it. While these actions may seem like small details, they add up to a huge difference when preparing for towing safety.

How Do I Make Myself Visible to Other Drivers?

Even if you're parked away from traffic, it's still a good idea to maximize your visibility just in case. For instance, you should turn on your hazard lights right away because this lets other drivers know that something has gone wrong. Nighttime and inclement weather can make it even harder to be seen, so remember to keep your headlights on for better visibility.

Some people keep reflective cones or triangles in their trunk. It's worth having these on hand because then you can put them behind your vehicle to further alert other drivers.

If you don't have any cones, then you can raise your car's hood as an obvious indication that your car is broken down. Drivers are more likely to see this from afar and slow down or change lanes.

It's often safer to wait in your vehicle, but if you need to step outside, then having reflective gear can help make you noticeable as well, whether it's a neon jacket with reflective stripes or something else. Alongside cones, these items come in handy during roadside emergencies.

What Should I Avoid Doing During a Breakdown?

Even if you have some knowledge of vehicles, it's recommended that you don't try to do major repairs while on the side of a busy road. Since these environments are so unpredictable, spending time focusing on repairs can lead to a deadly accident.

You should also avoid standing in traffic lanes or walking across busy roads. You might be tempted to walk to a mechanic, for instance, but it's best to stay by your vehicle and not leave it for long periods. This is especially true if your vehicle can't be moved and is in the way of traffic.

There might be a situation in which multiple drivers are signaling to you. If this is the case, you shouldn't ignore them. Rather, it may be time to reassess the situation and see what you can do to increase safety and steer clear of unnecessary risks.

Getting Professional Towing Support When You Need It Most

While there are many towing services out there, not all of them are trained and equipped to handle breakdown situations in a safe and efficient manner. Choosing the right towing support can mean the difference between transporting your vehicle without a scratch and causing further damage.

Taking a look at online reviews and ratings can go a long way toward narrowing down the options. Doing research ahead of time is a good way of finding a dependable company without being in the thick of a stressful situation.

Specialized options, like flatbed towing Lawrenceville GA, can be used to provide top-tier protection during transport. Flatbed towing is particularly beneficial for vehicles that either can't be driven or have been dealt major damage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Safer to Stay in the Car or Outside?

Staying put inside the vehicle tends to be safer, especially on highways, because it puts a barrier between you and the traffic that zips by. It's recommended that you keep your seatbelt on to stay safe waiting for a tow truck, too.

The only times you should leave your vehicle are if you're too close to fast-moving traffic or in another dangerous position.

Can I Push My Car to Safety?

As mentioned, pushing your car to safety can be a wise course of action, but only in low-traffic areas. It's generally a good idea to do this on quiet avenues or parking lots, but you shouldn't attempt a push while on a busy highway.

From the speed of the passing cars to the limited visibility, it's better to keep the car where it is and turn your emergency lights on instead.

A Towing Service Can Save the Day

While a towing service will try to arrive on the scene as fast as possible, it can usually take a little while. Knowing what to do, such as getting away from areas with heavy traffic, can ensure that you and your passengers remain safe.

There's always more to learn about handling stressful situations. You can count on us to publish content that keeps you informed on everything that matters. Save our site and come back often to avoid missing the latest news.

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