Don't ruin a dream custom kitchen design with mistakes like poor storage planning, no clearance space, or insufficient lighting. Be realistic about how much maintenance you can do, especially in high-traffic areas, before installing certain finishes. Since the kitchen space is where you'll do your food prep and cooking, ignoring a sensible workflow between the sink and stove can create problems even when making a simple meal.

According to a 2025 National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) report, features like custom storage and wellness consciousness will continue to dominate. Even with the best wellness features like water filtration and combi ovens, you won't benefit if you don't consider where these items are placed.

What Are Custom Kitchen Design Mistakes to Avoid?

It only takes a few mistakes to ruin a designer kitchen. Make sure you have the right cabinet, surface finishes, and structured workflow for optimal cooking and movement.

Poor Cabinet Access

The kitchen cabinet styles you choose are one of the biggest ways to avoid a costly and annoying mistake. The point of your cabinet is to provide abundant storage for food, tools, and appliances. However, poor access could lead to clutter and excessive unused storage space.

That's why your design should include cabinets with deeper drawers, and some can have pull-out mechanisms for easier access. Relying on really low cabinets means constantly bending over and over-reaching, which increases the likelihood of strain.

Bad Workflow and Clearance

When you're prepping and planning meals, you don't want to have to carry certain items too far before setting them down. A custom kitchen design should consider the overall workflow to avoid arbitrary placement of items such as your sink, refrigerator, and oven.

You also need enough clearance space to walk through and open doors. Otherwise, you may create a traffic jam or cause damage when you open your refrigerator, cabinets, and oven.

Lack of Light

Only relying on one overhead ceiling light is a sign of an outdated kitchen. With so many advances in lighting, you can add task lighting on counters and under cabinets.

High Maintenance Finishes

Glossy and high-textured finishes look beautiful in your new kitchen, but the newness will wear off. Light reflecting on these finishes picks up fingerprints, smudges, and dents, so expect constant cleaning to maintain that gorgeous shine.

If you use a glossy finish on a floor, it can become a safety hazard as it's often very slippery when wet from mopping or spills. When using these surfaces in high-traffic areas, you may notice uneven dullness along traffic lanes.

How Can One Mess up an Open Concept Kitchen?

When designing an open concept kitchen, you may inadvertently create a chaotic, messy space that doesn't look good from other zones in the home it's exposed to. A seamless flow begins with the type of floor you have, as extremely different floor types can make the area look disjointed.

Avoid a design that lets everyone see what's in your kitchen sink or a messy prep area, even when they're not in that space. One tip is to use a two-tiered island that can block the view. A deep single-basin sink can submerge dirty dishes, so you don't always feel the need to constantly rush to clean up when you're hosting.

Hide countertop clutter with an appliance garage. Design a butler pantry or scullery/mess room to hide cooking messes.

Should I Visit a Kitchen and Bath Showroom?

If you've never customized a kitchen before, a showroom can provide the quality influence you need. Test the sturdiness of drawers, interact with high-end appliances, and get tailored advice to help navigate design options you're considering. Understand how you could move around in such a space if you were to incorporate it in your home.

Luckily, the showroom expertise can come to you when you schedule an in-home consultation with the experts at The Kitchen & Bath Design Center.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Design a Wellness Kitchen?

A wellness kitchen focuses equally on your overall health and nutrition. In addition to energy-efficient appliances, you want space to optimize natural light and an open layout to make it easy to move freely.

Your wellness kitchen may also overlook a native garden or host indoor edible plants, where you can utilize a "farm-to-table" method of eating and cooking. Add a space to easily recycle and compost food scraps.

Ergonomic designs ensure back support when sitting and easy reach and reduced strain during food prep. Therefore, the counter spaces and tables should be at an optimal height. It should be constructed with sustainable materials that don't emit VOCs into the indoor air.

What Color Kitchen Will Not Date?

The right color can open up the kitchen space and make it look timeless. Experts recommend sticking with neutral color palettes like soft white and warm grays. Natural wood tones are also elegant and calm.

By having a neutral color palette, it's easy to change out accessories and furniture without having to repaint your entire kitchen again.

What Is the Golden Rule of Kitchen Design?

The golden rule advises homeowners to prioritize function over form as a way to create a balance between practical and visual upgrades. If your kitchen solely focuses on utility, you may have a lifeless-looking space that resembles a cafeteria as opposed to a home.

However, if you only focus on aesthetics, you may not have enough functional tools to prep and cook food easily. Meet somewhere down the middle to create harmony between workflow and beauty.

Don't Turn Your Dream Kitchen into a Nightmare

Creating a custom kitchen design is the perfect opportunity to create your dream cooking, eating, and entertainment space that can be the center of your home. However, a few mistakes can make your designer kitchen more inconvenient than it needs to be.

Homeowners should be aware of cabinet placement and depth, over-the-top finishes that don't fit their lifestyle, and clearance space and workflow to effectively move around. As you keep these attributes in mind, you can create a functional and aesthetically pleasing modern kitchen that will be the talk of your circle.

Continue to review our website, where we're always cooking up more insightful guides to help homeowners.

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