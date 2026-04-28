International migration can be an ideal option for you if it means getting access to better employment, a safer living environment, and higher-quality education. You must, however, also prepare for significant challenges, from culture shock to visa application hurdles and considerable expenses.

Despite the various obstacles that moving to another country entails, many people worldwide still do it.

Data from the Council on Foreign Relations, for instance, states that over 304 million people currently live in a country different from their place of birth. It's almost twice as many as the number back in 1990 (153.9 million).

Understanding what compels people to move long distances and across international borders can help you make a more informed decision on whether you and your family should consider doing the same.

What Does International Migration Mean?

The term "international migration" refers to the permanent, semi-permanent, long-term, or temporary movement of people from one country to another. International migrants change countries of residence for a specific purpose or legal status, and can either be purposeful or forced.

What Is an Example of International Migration?

An excellent example of international migration is when people move across borders for employment. Indeed, most folks who choose to become international migrants do so for work.

As a 2025 report from the Migration Policy Institute points out, there were 167.7 million migrant workers in 2022. They represent 4.7% of the global labor force.

Moving to join and get reunited with family is another example of international migration. Many others go abroad to study (international students).

Is International Migration Right for You and Your Family?

International migration can be a wise move for you and your family if you want permanent residency in another country where there's a strong possibility of getting better-paying jobs. Consider doing the same if you wish to bring your family somewhere safer and that offers higher-quality education.

Just remember that migrating to another country is full of challenges, such as significant cultural differences and foreign migration laws. Still, you can boost your chances of experiencing a smoother, successful transition with the help of an immigration lawyer or an immigration advice service company.

Better Employment Opportunities

Many working-age individuals take advantage of their employers' global mobility policies so they can relocate to another country with increased or better employment opportunities, such as higher-paying roles. Companies that can offer such programs have branches in countries that boast:

Significant investments in innovation (e.g., technology, healthcare, and renewable or clean energy)

Flexible labor markets

Stable economies

Strong, diversified private sectors

If you're a professional working in an in-demand position, consider looking into international migration and resettlement services in a country that highly values and prizes your skills and expertise.

Safer Living Environment

Many people "join" the international migration movement in search of safer living environments, a phenomenon fueled by factors like political instability, conflicts, and climate change.

Climate change alone has and continues to be a significant driver, as it's giving rise to dangerous, even deadly, weather events, such as more intense storms, floods, and heatwaves. The American Bar Association even says it's behind the displacement of 21.5 million people yearly since 2008.

Higher-Quality Education

Another good reason to consider international migration is if you want to have access to better-quality education for yourself or your children.

Countries like Singapore and Finland, for instance, have a reputation for exceptional K-12 education. The U.K. and the U.S., on the other hand, have top-ranked schools for higher education and university quality.

Prepared to Overcome Immigration Hurdles

Although there are many benefits to international migration, such as better (and more) employment and education opportunities, it's also rife with challenges, including exposure to potentially drastic cultural differences.

You may find yourself in culture shock, for instance, if you come from a country that emphasizes collectivism (family/community-centric) and then move to one where individualism (individual achievement and autonomy) is the norm. In this scenario, you may end up feeling isolated.

Another challenge of migrating is the policies in your home country and those of your destination country. You may have to undergo a stringent visa or residency application process, which won't just take a lot of time but also consume a considerable amount of money.

If you feel and know that you and your family can fully prepare and be ready to overcome these hurdles, migrating can be a positive, life-changing move for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Migration Differ From Immigration?

Yes, migration differs from immigration in terms of scope of permanence.

The term "migration" is broad, covering people's general movement from one place to another. It includes temporary, semi-permanent, permanent, short-term, and long-term moves. Conversely, immigration entails a person's or an entire family's intentional settlement into a new, foreign nation.

Based on their definitions, all immigrants are migrants, but not all migrants are immigrants.

International migrants can be contractual workers or contractors who only work in a different country for a few years. They can, however, decide or have the opportunity or option to stay and renew their contracts or work visas. In this case, they can transition from short-term, temporary migration to long-term or semi-permanent migration.

International migrants can also aim for long-term residency or citizenship in their destination country. Depending on their receiving country (where they're migrating to), they may have to undergo further testing and procedures that would turn them into permanent residents or citizens.

Which Countries Do Most People Migrate or Immigrate To?

The latest data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows 6.2 million new permanent immigrants to OECD countries in 2024. It further noted that the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia are the top four "receiving" (destination) countries for international migrants.

Seek Professional Advice Regarding International Migration

Whether it's getting access to more employment or education opportunities, or living somewhere safer, these are among the primary reasons that international migration may be right for you and your family.

Just remember, though, that moving to another country isn't a straightforward process. Seeking professional assistance, such as through an immigration lawyer, is best if you decide to take this route.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.