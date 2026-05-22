Modernizing network infrastructure helps businesses improve performance, strengthen cybersecurity, support emerging technologies, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

Is your organization still running on legacy or aging IT infrastructure?

Your situation is more common than you'd think. According to Business Reporter, 51% of IT leaders believe that up to 50% of their organization's technologies can be classified as legacy.

Many organizations are still stuck with legacy systems and equipment, including network infrastructure, because it still functions adequately. However, an outdated network infrastructure not only hurts your operational efficiency but also exposes the organization to digital threats.

As digital transformation accelerates across all industries, many businesses are experiencing growing pressure to modernize their networks.

What Does It Mean to Modernize Network Infrastructure?

Modernizing network infrastructure means upgrading the hardware, software, and associated technologies that allow an organization to manage communication, data transfer, and other digital operations. The process typically involves upgrading old or outdated:

Servers

Routers

Switches

Wireless access points

Firewalls

Many organizations often turn to companies that offer business network cabling solutions to tie all these systems together, ensuring reliable connectivity, improved performance, and the scalability needed to support future growth and evolving technology demands.

How's AI Driving Infrastructure Resets?

In 2026, AI is not just a buzzword. A McKinsey survey dubbed the State of AI in 2025 established that 62% of the responding organizations were already experimenting with AI agents, and about a third had begun scaling AI across the enterprise.

The reality is that AI is transforming how businesses operate, but to harness its power, modern network infrastructure is required. Consequently, businesses that are still operating on legacy network infrastructure are feeling the pressure to upgrade, as AI tools rely on real-time data processing, cloud connectivity, and high-performance computing.

Running today's AI technologies on outdated network infrastructure will simply place so much strain on it, causing other business operations that rely on the same infrastructure to experience connectivity issues or slower performance.

Cybersecurity Threats Are Accelerating Network Infrastructure Upgrades

You don't have to be a large corporation to become a target of a cyberattack. Even a small-town retail store or landscaping company can be attacked, as long as it has digital operations.

According to the Small Business Administration, citing an Accenture report, about 50% of all cyberattacks target small enterprises. There are several reasons small businesses are an easier target, and outdated network infrastructure is a major one.

Many small firms don't have the budget to upgrade their systems as quickly, so they're left with no choice but to keep using legacy technology, which is more vulnerable to attacks. Hackers can easily gain access to your network without permission and steal or alter your data.

The average cost of a data breach is about $4.5 million, which is why most of the businesses that suffer serious breaches go out of business within six months. If you're a small business, you can see how quickly an attack on your network can cripple your operations almost immediately.

Without connectivity and access to valuable business data, the organization may not even be able to execute simple tasks such as communicating with customers or processing customer orders and payments. The writing is on the wall: upgrade your network infrastructure or face devastating consequences.

Remote Work Is Reshaping Infrastructure Demands

Roughly a third of businesses in the U.S. have at least one employee working remotely, according to a Yahoo Finance report. The rise of remote work is forcing business leaders to accelerate the pace at which they upgrade their network infrastructure.

Successful remote and hybrid work environments rely on seamless connectivity between employees' devices and your organization's systems. Networks that were originally designed for centralized office operations can struggle to cope with the increased demand caused by employees accessing office systems from around the world.

Inevitably, this will lead to connectivity disruptions, ineffective digital collaboration, and overall slow performance. To adapt, many businesses are upgrading their legacy IT with modern infrastructure that can support cloud computing and a distributed workforce.

Maintaining a Competitive Edge in a Digital Economy

Your legacy IT systems might still be humming on, and you might not see any urgent need to upgrade them. However, in an economy that's becoming increasingly digital, don't be surprised to learn that your competitors are already taking steps to upgrade their infrastructure.

Businesses that operate at the forefront of technology often gain a significant competitive edge in efficiency, innovation, and customer experience. With stronger networks, they can support AI deployment, cloud applications, and stronger cybersecurity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can a Business Tell If Its Network Infrastructure Is Outdated?

Slow connectivity, frequent downtimes, and rising maintenance costs are some of the telltale signs of an outdated network infrastructure. Manufacturers of associated devices like routers can also end support for certain models, effectively rendering them outdated.

Is Upgrading Network Infrastructure Expensive?

The cost of upgrading largely depends on the size of the organization and the complexity of the infrastructure. Acquiring modern technology equipment can come with a huge upfront cost, but it's best to look at it as an investment that will pay off in the long term.

It's also possible to undertake the upgrade in phases, especially if you're on a tight budget.

Can Upgrades Disrupt Daily Operations?

Yes. Depending on the nature of the network upgrade, the transition period between old and new systems can cause a disruption. However, disruptions can be minimized by implementing the upgrade during off-peak hours.

Is Scalability Important in Modern Network Infrastructure?

Absolutely. As a business grows, its networks need to be able to support an expanded workforce, additional devices, and increased data traffic without requiring major system overhauls.

Start Modernizing Your Network Infrastructure

You might be postponing upgrading your network infrastructure because of budgetary issues, or perhaps you don't see the need to fix what isn't broken. However, with enterprise AI adoption becoming the norm and new cyber threats emerging every day, upgrading is a necessity.

Businesses that fail to modernize risk falling behind competitors, exposing themselves to costly security breaches, and limiting their ability to adapt to future technological demands.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.