Judge allows statements from accused hitman in murder-for-hire case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge determined part of defendant Henry Tenon’s incriminating statements regarding the 2022 killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan will be admissible in his upcoming trial.

Tenon is accused of being hired by Mario Fernandez Saldana to fatally shoot Jared Bridegan, the first husband of Fernandez’s (now estranged) wife, Shana Gardner. Although a motive has not been directly listed, Gardner and Bridegan were involved in a child custody dispute at the time.

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In the brief hearing on Tuesday morning, Judge London M Kite ruled that Henry Tenon’s proffer statement is excluded. His March 15, 2023, sworn, incriminating statement, however, is admissible in court.

“Just for the record, the court is going to grant in part and deny in part,” Judge Kite said on Tuesday.

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Tenon now says he lied when he signed a plea agreement admitting to being the hired hitman to execute Jared Bridegan in 2022.

Tenon’s defense argued that because his statements were made in connection with plea negotiations, they are now inadmissible under Florida law.

Another pre-trial hearing for Tenon is scheduled for June 17th at 9 am.

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