Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs pools open for summer season

The City of Jacksonville says 30 community pools are now open across the city, with one more expected to open later this summer.

Meanwhile, the Green Cove Springs City Pool will begin operating seven days a week starting June 1.

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JACKSONVILLE

Pools are currently on a pre-season schedule through May 31 and are only open on weekends.

Pre-season hours are:

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting June 6, Jacksonville pools will switch to regular summer hours through August 2:

Monday-Friday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says 30 pools are open at parks and schools across Jacksonville, including locations in Mandarin, Oceanway, Riverside, Fletcher, Sandalwood, and Cecil.

An additional pool at Mallison Park is expected to open in July.

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GREEN COVE SPRINGS

The city pool will open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 1 and continue through August 9.

The pool will then move to a weekend-only schedule through September 27.

Admission at the Green Cove Springs pool costs $5 for adults, $3 for active military members, seniors and children ages 2 to 17.

Children younger than 2 get in free. The city says cash only will be accepted.

The Green Cove Springs splash pad is also open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at no cost.

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