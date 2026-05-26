Columbia County inmate dies at hospital after going into ‘medical distress’ at the jail

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate died while in custody on Tuesday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced.

CCSO said around 9 a.m. “an inmate in the medical ward went into medical distress.”

Staff at the Columbia County Jail performed life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived to take the inmate to the hospital.

CCSO said the inmate was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. and their family has been notified.

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Foul play is not suspected at this time, and an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, CCSO said.

The inmate’s death will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, CCSO said.

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