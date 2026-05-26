First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain is on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few inland evening showers & storms tonight will be locally heavy with muggy overnight lows in the 70s.

Wetter weather is on the way. Daily showers & scattered t’storms will occur Wednesday through Friday & into the weekend. Rain will be heavy at times, with everyone getting at least some rain. Rainfall looks to average 1-3 inches, but some local areas will receive 4-5”+.

Lots of cloud cover & occasional rain will bring temps. down *some* but humidity will remain very high. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 with lows of 70-75.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered inland evening showers & storms… partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73

Scattered inland evening showers & storms… partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 70

Evening shower/storm… mostly cloudy. Low: 70 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 91

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 91 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 72/89

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 72/89 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/88

Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/88 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 71/86

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 71/86 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. 70/85

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. 70/85 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. 70/86

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