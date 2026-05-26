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First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain is on the way

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few inland evening showers & storms tonight will be locally heavy with muggy overnight lows in the 70s.
  • Wetter weather is on the way.  Daily showers & scattered t’storms will occur Wednesday through Friday & into the weekend.  Rain will be heavy at times, with everyone getting at least some rain.  Rainfall looks to average 1-3 inches, but some local areas will receive 4-5”+.
  • Lots of cloud cover & occasional rain will bring temps. down *some* but humidity will remain very high.  Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 with lows of 70-75.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Scattered inland evening showers & storms… partly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… mostly cloudy.  Low: 70
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. High: 91
  • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 72/89
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, scattered storms. 70/88
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 71/86
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. 70/85
  • TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. 70/86

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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