Jacksonville police: Man arrested in connection with Christmas Day 2024 shooting that killed woman

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Christmas Day 2024 shooting death of a woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Christmas Day 2024 shooting death of a woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas Banks, 48, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a JSO arrest report.

On Christmas Day 2024, police responded to an apartment complex on Dunn Avenue and found Lisa Santos, 39, with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She died before she could be taken to the hospital, JSO said.

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Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, swabbed the firearm that was found in the apartment, and interviewed witnesses and identified Banks as the suspect.

An arrest warrant for Banks was issued Friday and he turned himself in on Tuesday.

He is being held in the Duval County Jail on a $850,003 bond.

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