As artificial intelligence (AI) data centers use so many resources, they must adopt more sustainable practices to trim their consumption, such as by investing in advanced cooling technologies and innovative water management. Powering facilities with renewable energy is another integral strategy.

Implementing such strategies is of particular importance to hyperscale players and specialized colocation providers due to their massive energy and water toll. Penn State, for instance, says data centers accounted for 4.4% of the total U.S. electricity consumption in 2023, a figure that could triple by 2028.

Even if you're not part of the AI data center sector, it still pays to familiarize yourself with this issue and how it can impact you as a consumer. Such knowledge can empower you to advocate for sustainable AI growth instead of just accepting its high environmental costs as an inevitable part of innovation.

What Exactly Does an AI Data Center Do?

AI data centers are high-density, specialized facilities engineered to train, run, and scale AI systems through massive dataset processing. They can do all this immense work by using thousands of high-tech graphics processing units (GPUs) and tensor processing units (TPUs).

Through AI data centers, connected equipment and machines can simulate human cognitive functions. They can learn, reason, solve problems, and perceive. With these abilities, AI-powered computer technologies can:

Analyze vast datasets

Automate tasks

Generate content

The facilities housed in AI data centers allow AI systems to identify patterns and make predictions. They can translate languages, provide personalized recommendations, or perform image recognition tasks.

What Is the Biggest Issue With Data Centers?

The biggest issue with data centers is their enormous environmental footprint. Aside from consuming massive amounts of electricity, they also use a lot of water.

In an October 2025 article published on the Environmental Law Institute website, it noted that U.S. data centers directly consumed an estimated 66 billion liters of water in 2023. It represents an increase of more than three times the consumption in 2014, which was 21.2 billion liters.

The immense amount of resources consumed by data centers will further increase as the demand for AI surges. At this point, these facilities already strain local electrical grids and water systems, an issue that increased AI demand will likely exacerbate.

There's also an impact on you, a consumer. The strain data centers place on energy and water systems results in residential utility bills going up.

The Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) explains that these bill spikes are due to utility companies passing on the costs of infrastructure upgrade investments to consumers. In the first half of 2025 alone, they requested over $29 billion in rate hikes, affecting an expected 40 million customers throughout the country.

How Can AI Data Centers Trim Their Resource Consumption?

Adopting more sustainable practices should be at the top of the list of data centers' AI-driven workload management priorities, considering their environmental impact and influence on utility affordability. Unless they become eco-friendly, everyone, particularly regular consumers, could suffer.

Implementing Advanced Cooling Technologies

One of the primary reasons AI data centers use so much energy and water is for cooling. The high-density servers they house generate incredible amounts of heat. Without adequate cooling technology, the facilities' IT equipment and machines can:

Overheat

Malfunction

Fail and result in downtime

The good news is that better cooling technologies have emerged, like direct-to-chip (DLC) liquid cooling. Through this, heat-generating GPUs and TPUs receive coolant directly and much more readily than if they had to rely on traditional air cooling. Direct cooling, in turn, consumes less energy.

Another strategy is to distribute chilled water loops via leak-free AI data center piping technology.

With specialized poly pipe systems, cold water can circulate throughout the facility for more efficient cooling. Since these pipes are corrosion-resistant and leak-free, data centers can do their part in conserving water and reducing resource wastage.

Deploying Innovative Water Management

Revolutionary AI data centers can also trim their resource consumption by using closed-loop chilled water distribution systems. Such technologies recirculate cooling water instead of evaporating it, allowing facilities to minimize water usage.

Another water management strategy for data centers is to harvest rainwater or use treated wastewater, such as reclaimed water, to cool their facilities down. In doing so, they can minimize their need to tap potable water.

Powering Facilities With Renewable Energy

McKinsey & Company projects AI-capable data centers to need $5.2 trillion for capital expenditures. If they have this kind of money to set their high-tech facilities up, they should also set aside funds to make their operations more sustainable, such as by investing in renewable energy systems.

A solar farm, for instance, lets data centers harness power from the sun and convert it into usable electricity to energize their facilities. If they can produce their own power on-site, they'd rely less on the grid, too.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Would Happen Without Data Centers?

Without data centers, whether traditional or AI, modern society would likely experience a digital collapse.

The internet would stop working, and so would mobile apps and cloud services. Global finance services would cease to function, with e-commerce and online banking going down and experiencing system failures.

Even emergency services like 911 could face a catastrophic failure without data centers. The primary reason is that most 911 calls come from mobile devices.

Why Are Residents Against Building Data Centers in Residential Areas?

Many consumers are against data center construction in residential areas because of their concerns about these facilities' impact on utilities. There are also growing issues about the potential disruption and noise pollution they can cause.

The highly specialized cooling systems and fans used in these facilities, for instance, can produce a low-frequency hum that residents could hear 24/7. They may be inaudible as individual units, but when used together in data centers, their sounds get amplified by their sheer number.

Making AI Data Centers Accountable and Sustainable

As AI data centers are massive resource consumers, they should take proactive steps in managing their energy and water usage. They must invest in advanced cooling technologies, innovative water management, and renewable energy.

With such tactics, data centers can better manage, even shrink, their footprints and impact on consumers.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.